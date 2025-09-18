Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|+2½
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|+1
|Boston
|83
|70
|.542
|—
|Cleveland
|81
|71
|.533
|1½
|Texas
|79
|74
|.516
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Boston 5, Athletics 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Athletics 5, Boston 3
Seattle 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 16-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 14-7) at Houston (Brown 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|64
|.579
|+9½
|San Diego
|83
|70
|.542
|+4
|New York
|79
|74
|.516
|—
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|2
|Cincinnati
|76
|76
|.500
|2½
|San Francisco
|76
|76
|.500
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Buehler 8-7) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
