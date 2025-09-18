Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 85 67 .559 +2½ Seattle 84 69 .549 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 85 67 .559 +2½ Seattle 84 69 .549 +1 Boston 83 70 .542 — Cleveland 81 71 .533 1½ Texas 79 74 .516 4

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Boston 5, Athletics 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Seattle 5

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Texas 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Athletics 5, Boston 3

Seattle 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-7) at Baltimore (Rogers 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 16-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 14-7) at Houston (Brown 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 64 .579 +9½ San Diego 83 70 .542 +4 New York 79 74 .516 — Arizona 77 76 .503 2 Cincinnati 76 76 .500 2½ San Francisco 76 76 .500 2½

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-7) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 6-3) at Texas (Mahle 6-3), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Buehler 8-7) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

