Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|84
|67
|.556
|+2
|Houston
|83
|69
|.546
|+½
|Boston
|82
|69
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|79
|71
|.527
|2½
|Texas
|79
|73
|.520
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics 2, Boston 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 9
Houston 6, Texas 5
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bibee 10-11) at Detroit (Skubal 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 3-6) at Boston (Bello 11-7), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 17-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Chicago
|88
|64
|.579
|+9½
|San Diego
|82
|69
|.543
|+4
|New York
|78
|73
|.517
|—
|Arizona
|77
|76
|.503
|2
|Cincinnati
|76
|76
|.500
|2½
|San Francisco
|76
|76
|.500
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Vásquez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 6-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.