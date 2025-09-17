Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 84 67 .556 +2 Houston 83 69 .546 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 84 67 .556 +2 Houston 83 69 .546 +½ Boston 82 69 .543 — Cleveland 79 71 .527 2½ Texas 79 73 .520 3½

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics 2, Boston 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 9

Houston 6, Texas 5

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bibee 10-11) at Detroit (Skubal 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 3-6) at Boston (Bello 11-7), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 17-5) at Baltimore (Povich 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Chicago 88 64 .579 +9½ San Diego 82 69 .543 +4 New York 78 73 .517 — Arizona 77 76 .503 2 Cincinnati 76 76 .500 2½ San Francisco 76 76 .500 2½

z-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1, 11 innings

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Vásquez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

