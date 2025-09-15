Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|+2½
|Boston
|82
|68
|.547
|+1
|Houston
|81
|69
|.540
|—
|Texas
|79
|71
|.527
|2
|Cleveland
|78
|71
|.523
|2½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Atlanta 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3
Arizona 6, Minnesota 4
Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Kelly 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|+8½
|San Diego
|82
|68
|.547
|+5
|New York
|77
|73
|.513
|—
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|1½
|Arizona
|75
|75
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|74
|75
|.497
|2½
|St. Louis
|73
|77
|.487
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Houston 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 6, Minnesota 4
Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 9, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.