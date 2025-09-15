Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 83 66 .557 +2½ Boston 82 68 .547 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 83 66 .557 +2½ Boston 82 68 .547 +1 Houston 81 69 .540 — Texas 79 71 .527 2 Cleveland 78 71 .523 2½

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Atlanta 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3

Arizona 6, Minnesota 4

Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 14-5), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 10-11) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 3-3) at Minnesota (Matthews 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Kelly 12-7) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 85 64 .570 +8½ San Diego 82 68 .547 +5 New York 77 73 .513 — San Francisco 75 74 .503 1½ Arizona 75 75 .500 2 Cincinnati 74 75 .497 2½ St. Louis 73 77 .487 4

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Houston 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Texas 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 6, Minnesota 4

Athletics 7, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Rodriguez 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

