Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|+2½
|Boston
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|Texas
|79
|70
|.530
|2
|Cleveland
|77
|71
|.520
|3½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-8) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|84
|64
|.568
|+8½
|San Diego
|81
|68
|.544
|+5
|New York
|76
|73
|.510
|—
|San Francisco
|75
|73
|.507
|½
|Cincinnati
|74
|74
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|74
|75
|.497
|2
|St. Louis
|72
|77
|.483
|4
Saturday’s Games
Sunday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 11-14), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
