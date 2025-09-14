Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 83 65 .561 +2½ Boston 81 68 .544 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 83 65 .561 +2½ Boston 81 68 .544 — Seattle 81 68 .544 — Texas 79 70 .530 2 Cleveland 77 71 .520 3½

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-8) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 84 64 .568 +8½ San Diego 81 68 .544 +5 New York 76 73 .510 — San Francisco 75 73 .507 ½ Cincinnati 74 74 .500 1½ Arizona 74 75 .497 2 St. Louis 72 77 .483 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Texas 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

San Diego 11, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 8, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Francisco 7

Athletics 11, Cincinnati 5

Sunday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Horton 10-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at St. Louis (Liberatore 7-12), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 11-14), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

