Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 80 65 .552 +2½ Boston 81 66 .551 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 80 65 .552 +2½ Boston 81 66 .551 +2½ Seattle 78 68 .534 — Texas 77 70 .524 1½ Cleveland 74 71 .510 3½ Kansas City 74 72 .507 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, Milwaukee 3

Athletics 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 83 63 .568 +7 San Diego 79 67 .541 +3 New York 76 70 .521 — Cincinnati 74 72 .507 2 San Francisco 74 72 .507 2 Arizona 73 74 .497 3½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 6, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gordon 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.