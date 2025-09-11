Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|80
|65
|.552
|+2½
|Boston
|81
|66
|.551
|+2½
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|—
|Texas
|77
|70
|.524
|1½
|Cleveland
|74
|71
|.510
|3½
|Kansas City
|74
|72
|.507
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 6, Milwaukee 3
Athletics 5, Boston 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2, 13 innings
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-11), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 3-1) at Boston (Giolito 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Castillo 9-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|+7
|San Diego
|79
|67
|.541
|+3
|New York
|76
|70
|.521
|—
|Cincinnati
|74
|72
|.507
|2
|San Francisco
|74
|72
|.507
|2
|Arizona
|73
|74
|.497
|3½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-8), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-10) at Philadelphia (Buehler 7-7), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 13-8) at Minnesota (López 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 5-6) at San Diego (Cease 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 13-9) at Athletics (Ginn 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-8) at San Francisco (Verlander 3-10), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
