Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|+3½
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|+3½
|Seattle
|77
|68
|.531
|—
|Texas
|76
|70
|.521
|1½
|Cleveland
|74
|70
|.514
|2½
|Kansas City
|73
|72
|.503
|4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 5, Milwaukee 4
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 6, Athletics 0
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 5-5) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|82
|63
|.566
|+6
|San Diego
|79
|66
|.545
|+3
|New York
|76
|69
|.524
|—
|San Francisco
|74
|71
|.510
|2
|Cincinnati
|73
|72
|.503
|3
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 1
Texas 5, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 3
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 13-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Brown 0-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
