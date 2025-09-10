Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 80 64 .556 +3½ Boston 81 65 .555 +3½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 80 64 .556 +3½ Boston 81 65 .555 +3½ Seattle 77 68 .531 — Texas 76 70 .521 1½ Cleveland 74 70 .514 2½ Kansas City 73 72 .503 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 6, Athletics 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 5-5) at Cleveland (Williams 10-5), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 6-11) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 82 63 .566 +6 San Diego 79 66 .545 +3 New York 76 69 .524 — San Francisco 74 71 .510 2 Cincinnati 73 72 .503 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 1

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 3

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-5) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 13-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Brown 0-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.