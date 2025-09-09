Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|80
|63
|.559
|+4½
|Boston
|80
|65
|.552
|+3½
|Seattle
|76
|68
|.528
|—
|Texas
|75
|70
|.517
|1½
|Cleveland
|73
|70
|.510
|2½
|Kansas City
|73
|71
|.507
|3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2
Texas 5, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2
Boston 7, Athletics 0
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Athletics (TBD), 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 9-11) at Cleveland (Allen 7-11), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|81
|63
|.563
|+5
|San Diego
|79
|65
|.549
|+3
|New York
|76
|68
|.528
|—
|San Francisco
|73
|71
|.507
|3
|Cincinnati
|72
|72
|.500
|4
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 5, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 11, Arizona 5
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 7-8) at San Francisco (Seymour 1-2), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-5), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-1) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
