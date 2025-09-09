Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 80 63 .559 +4½ Boston 80 65 .552 +3½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 80 63 .559 +4½ Boston 80 65 .552 +3½ Seattle 76 68 .528 — Texas 75 70 .517 1½ Cleveland 73 70 .510 2½ Kansas City 73 71 .507 3

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2

Boston 7, Athletics 0

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-1) at Athletics (TBD), 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 9-11) at Cleveland (Allen 7-11), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 7-13) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 16-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 81 63 .563 +5 San Diego 79 65 .549 +3 New York 76 68 .528 — San Francisco 73 71 .507 3 Cincinnati 72 72 .500 4

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 5

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 2:35 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 7-8) at San Francisco (Seymour 1-2), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-5), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-1) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 13-5), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 6-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.