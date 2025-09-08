Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 80 63 .559 +5 Boston 79 65 .549 +3½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 80 63 .559 +5 Boston 79 65 .549 +3½ Seattle 75 68 .524 — Texas 74 70 .514 1½ Kansas City 73 70 .510 2 Cleveland 72 70 .507 2½ Tampa Bay 71 72 .497 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 18, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

Texas 4, Houston 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Boston 7, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Cameron 7-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (May 7-11) at Athletics (Springs 10-10), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 81 62 .566 +5 San Diego 78 65 .545 +2 New York 76 67 .531 — Cincinnati 72 71 .503 4 San Francisco 72 71 .503 4

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 18, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Boston 7, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at San Diego (Cortes 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-13) at San Francisco (Ray 10-6), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

