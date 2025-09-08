Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|80
|63
|.559
|+5
|Boston
|79
|65
|.549
|+3½
|Seattle
|75
|68
|.524
|—
|Texas
|74
|70
|.514
|1½
|Kansas City
|73
|70
|.510
|2
|Cleveland
|72
|70
|.507
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|72
|.497
|4
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 18, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
Texas 4, Houston 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
Boston 7, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Cameron 7-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Houser 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Gómez 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (May 7-11) at Athletics (Springs 10-10), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|81
|62
|.566
|+5
|San Diego
|78
|65
|.545
|+2
|New York
|76
|67
|.531
|—
|Cincinnati
|72
|71
|.503
|4
|San Francisco
|72
|71
|.503
|4
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 18, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 3
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
Boston 7, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 16-5) at Texas (Leiter 9-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Littell 9-8) at San Diego (Cortes 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 7-11) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-13) at San Francisco (Ray 10-6), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
