Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|+5
|Boston
|78
|65
|.545
|+3½
|Seattle
|74
|68
|.521
|—
|Kansas City
|73
|69
|.514
|1
|Texas
|73
|70
|.510
|1½
|Cleveland
|71
|70
|.504
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|71
|71
|.500
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 2
Seattle 10, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Texas 0
Arizona 5, Boston 1
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Bergert 2-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Athletics (Morales 3-0), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|81
|61
|.570
|+5
|San Diego
|77
|65
|.542
|+1
|New York
|76
|66
|.535
|—
|San Francisco
|72
|70
|.507
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 10, Atlanta 2
Arizona 5, Boston 1
San Diego 10, Colorado 8
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-8), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 13-9), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
