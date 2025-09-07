Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 79 63 .556 +5 Boston 78 65 .545 +3½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 79 63 .556 +5 Boston 78 65 .545 +3½ Seattle 74 68 .521 — Kansas City 73 69 .514 1 Texas 73 70 .510 1½ Cleveland 71 70 .504 2½ Tampa Bay 71 71 .500 3

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 2

Seattle 10, Atlanta 2

Houston 11, Texas 0

Arizona 5, Boston 1

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Bergert 2-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 14-5) at Athletics (Morales 3-0), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 81 61 .570 +5 San Diego 77 65 .542 +1 New York 76 66 .535 — San Francisco 72 70 .507 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 10, Atlanta 2

Arizona 5, Boston 1

San Diego 10, Colorado 8

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-8), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 11-5) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7) at San Diego (Darvish 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Seattle (Woo 12-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Crismatt 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 13-9), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

