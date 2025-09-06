Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 63 .553 +5 Boston 78 64 .549 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 78 63 .553 +5 Boston 78 64 .549 +4½ Seattle 73 68 .518 — Texas 73 69 .514 ½ Kansas City 72 69 .511 1 Tampa Bay 71 70 .504 2 Cleveland 70 70 .500 2½

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings

Arizona 10, Boston 5

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 15-5), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-7) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 81 60 .574 +5 New York 76 65 .539 — San Diego 76 65 .539 — San Francisco 72 69 .511 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 11, Washington 5

Atlanta 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 10, Boston 5

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Teng 2-3) at St. Louis (Gray 12-8), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

