Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|+5
|Boston
|78
|64
|.549
|+4½
|Seattle
|73
|68
|.518
|—
|Texas
|73
|69
|.514
|½
|Kansas City
|72
|69
|.511
|1
|Tampa Bay
|71
|70
|.504
|2
|Cleveland
|70
|70
|.500
|2½
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 4, Houston 3, 12 innings
Arizona 10, Boston 5
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 15-5), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-7) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-9), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Texas (Corbin 7-9), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|+5
|New York
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|San Diego
|76
|65
|.539
|—
|San Francisco
|72
|69
|.511
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 11, Washington 5
Atlanta 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 0
Arizona 10, Boston 5
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 8-8) at Atlanta (Strider 5-12), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Sproat 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 5-4), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Teng 2-3) at St. Louis (Gray 12-8), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 10-6), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 6-11) at Colorado (Gordon 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 11-6) at Arizona (Nelson 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
