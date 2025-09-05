Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 62 .557 +5 Boston 78 63 .553 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 78 62 .557 +5 Boston 78 63 .553 +4½ Seattle 73 67 .521 — Texas 72 69 .511 1½ Kansas City 71 69 .507 2 Tampa Bay 71 69 .507 2 Cleveland 69 70 .496 3½

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-11) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 10-7) at Texas (deGrom 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Kolek 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 80 60 .571 +5 San Diego 76 64 .543 +1 New York 75 65 .536 — San Francisco 71 69 .507 4 Cincinnati 70 70 .500 5

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lord 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 12-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-13), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

