Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|62
|.557
|+5
|Boston
|78
|63
|.553
|+4½
|Seattle
|73
|67
|.521
|—
|Texas
|72
|69
|.511
|1½
|Kansas City
|71
|69
|.507
|2
|Tampa Bay
|71
|69
|.507
|2
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|3½
___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Houston 4
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Scherzer 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-11) at Tampa Bay (Baz 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 10-7) at Texas (deGrom 11-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Kolek 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|64
|.543
|+1
|New York
|75
|65
|.536
|—
|San Francisco
|71
|69
|.507
|4
|Cincinnati
|70
|70
|.500
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Lord 4-8) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 12-7), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tong 1-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 12-9), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-13), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at Atlanta (Waldrep 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 10-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.