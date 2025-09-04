Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 77 62 .554 +4½ Boston 78 63 .553 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 77 62 .554 +4½ Boston 78 63 .553 +4½ Seattle 73 67 .521 — Texas 72 69 .511 1½ Kansas City 70 69 .504 2½ Tampa Bay 70 69 .504 2½ Cleveland 69 69 .500 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, San Diego 5

Cleveland 8, Boston 1

Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9

Tampa Bay 9, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-11), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 80 60 .571 +5 San Diego 76 64 .543 +1 New York 75 65 .536 — San Francisco 71 69 .507 4 Cincinnati 70 70 .500 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, San Diego 5

Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 8

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Seymour 0-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-14), 8:40 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.