Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|62
|.554
|+4½
|Boston
|78
|63
|.553
|+4½
|Seattle
|73
|67
|.521
|—
|Texas
|72
|69
|.511
|1½
|Kansas City
|70
|69
|.504
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|70
|69
|.504
|2½
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|.500
|3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, San Diego 5
Cleveland 8, Boston 1
Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9
Tampa Bay 9, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 13-7) at Kansas City (Wacha 8-11), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 1-5) at Texas (Kelly 11-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|80
|60
|.571
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|64
|.543
|+1
|New York
|75
|65
|.536
|—
|San Francisco
|71
|69
|.507
|4
|Cincinnati
|70
|70
|.500
|5
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 2, Texas 0
Baltimore 7, San Diego 5
Toronto 13, Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 10, Colorado 8
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 8-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-6) at Atlanta (Sale 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Seymour 0-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 6-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 13-4) at Colorado (Freeland 3-14), 8:40 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 0-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
