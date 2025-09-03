Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|61
|.558
|+4½
|Boston
|78
|62
|.557
|+4½
|Seattle
|73
|66
|.525
|—
|Texas
|72
|68
|.514
|1½
|Kansas City
|70
|68
|.507
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|69
|69
|.500
|3½
|Cleveland
|68
|69
|.496
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 11, Cleveland 7
N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5
Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1
Arizona 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 6, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 10-10), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-7) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|80
|59
|.576
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|63
|.547
|+1
|New York
|75
|64
|.540
|—
|Cincinnati
|70
|69
|.504
|5
|San Francisco
|70
|69
|.504
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5
Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9
Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3
San Francisco 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 6, San Diego 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
