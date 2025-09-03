Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 77 61 .558 +4½ Boston 78 62 .557 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 77 61 .558 +4½ Boston 78 62 .557 +4½ Seattle 73 66 .525 — Texas 72 68 .514 1½ Kansas City 70 68 .507 2½ Tampa Bay 69 69 .500 3½ Cleveland 68 69 .496 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 11, Cleveland 7

N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5

Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 1

Arizona 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 6, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Williams 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 10-10), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-9) at Kansas City (Lugo 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 15-7) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 80 59 .576 +5 San Diego 76 63 .547 +1 New York 75 64 .540 — Cincinnati 70 69 .504 5 San Francisco 70 69 .504 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 12, Detroit 5

Toronto 12, Cincinnati 9

Chicago Cubs 4, Atlanta 3

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 6, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.