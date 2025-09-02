Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 76 61 .555 +3½ Boston 77 62 .554 +3½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 76 61 .555 +3½ Boston 77 62 .554 +3½ Seattle 73 65 .529 — Texas 72 67 .518 1½ Kansas City 70 67 .511 2½ Cleveland 68 68 .500 4 Tampa Bay 68 69 .496 4½

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8

Boston 6, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 4, San Diego 3

Tampa Bay 10, Seattle 2

Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-10) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Bergert 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 79 59 .572 +5 San Diego 76 62 .551 +2 New York 74 64 .536 — Cincinnati 70 68 .507 4 San Francisco 69 69 .500 5

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8

San Francisco 8, Colorado 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 4, San Diego 3

Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Colorado (Márquez 3-12), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

