Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|61
|.555
|+3½
|Boston
|77
|62
|.554
|+3½
|Seattle
|73
|65
|.529
|—
|Texas
|72
|67
|.518
|1½
|Kansas City
|70
|67
|.511
|2½
|Cleveland
|68
|68
|.500
|4
|Tampa Bay
|68
|69
|.496
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8
Boston 6, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 4, San Diego 3
Tampa Bay 10, Seattle 2
Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-10) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Houser 7-4), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Bergert 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Houston (Alexander 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|79
|59
|.572
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|+2
|New York
|74
|64
|.536
|—
|Cincinnati
|70
|68
|.507
|4
|San Francisco
|69
|69
|.500
|5
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Toronto 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Detroit 8
San Francisco 8, Colorado 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 4, San Diego 3
Texas 7, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 11-6) at Detroit (Mize 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 9-7) at Arizona (Gallen 10-13), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 2-7) at San Diego (Cortes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Littell 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-9) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 10-6) at Colorado (Márquez 3-12), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.