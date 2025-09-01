Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|61
|.555
|+3
|Boston
|76
|62
|.551
|+2½
|Seattle
|73
|64
|.533
|—
|Texas
|71
|67
|.514
|2½
|Kansas City
|70
|67
|.511
|3
|Cleveland
|68
|67
|.504
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 7, San Diego 2
Seattle 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 9, Athletics 6
San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Boston (Crochet 14-5), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 14-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|78
|59
|.569
|+5
|San Diego
|76
|61
|.555
|+3
|New York
|73
|64
|.533
|—
|Cincinnati
|69
|68
|.504
|4
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|5
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4
Minnesota 7, San Diego 2
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 12-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-13), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
