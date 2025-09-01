Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 76 61 .555 +3 Boston 76 62 .551 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 76 61 .555 +3 Boston 76 62 .551 +2½ Seattle 73 64 .533 — Texas 71 67 .514 2½ Kansas City 70 67 .511 3 Cleveland 68 67 .504 4

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 7, San Diego 2

Seattle 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 9, Athletics 6

San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 5-6) at Boston (Crochet 14-5), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 12-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 14-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 78 59 .569 +5 San Diego 76 61 .555 +3 New York 73 64 .533 — Cincinnati 69 68 .504 4 San Francisco 68 69 .496 5

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 2

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 13, Baltimore 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wentz 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 12-9) at Colorado (Freeland 3-13), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Arizona (Crismatt 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

