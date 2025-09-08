Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Tunisia…

A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Tunisia qualified for a third straight World Cup on Monday after beating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 with a goal in injury time. Tunisia leads Africa Group H in qualifying by 10 points from Nigeria and has yet to concede a goal.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through continental qualifying tournaments. Another two will secure their places in the intercontinental playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March 2026. The three host countries automatically qualify.

The breakdown

Asia will have eight direct places and one in the intercontinental playoff.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the intercontinental playoff.

North and Central America and the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania for the first time has a guaranteed spot — New Zealand clinched that in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the intercontinental playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the World Cup.

Already qualified

United States, Mexico, Canada (qualified automatically as hosts)

Africa

Morocco (qualified on Sept. 5)

Tunisia (qualified on Sept. 8)

Asia

Japan (qualified on March 20)

Iran (qualified on March 25)

Jordan (qualified on June 5)

South Korea (qualified on June 5)

Uzbekistan (qualified on June 5)

Australia (qualified on June 10)

Oceania

New Zealand (qualified on March 24)

South America

Argentina (qualified on March 25)

Brazil (qualified on June 10)

Ecuador (qualified on June 10)

Uruguay (qualified on Sept. 4)

Colombia (qualified on Sept. 4)

Paraguay (qualified on Sept. 4)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.