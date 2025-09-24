White Sox right-hander Wikelman González and outfielder Mike Tauchman to miss rest of season

NEW YORK (AP) — White Sox pitcher Wikelman González will miss the rest of the season because of a right…

NEW YORK (AP) — White Sox pitcher Wikelman González will miss the rest of the season because of a right elbow impingement and Chicago outfielder Mike Tauchman will be out because of a right knee meniscus tear that requires surgery.

González was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday and Tauchman on the 10-day IL. Both moves were retroactive to Sunday.

White Sox manager Will Venable said González was feeling pain.

“I think there’s not a lot of long-term concern,” Venable said. “I think he could pitch. Just want to protect him a little bit.”

Outfielder Derek Hill was claimed off waivers from Miami and right-hander Jonathan Cannon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Hill was due to arrive in New York later Wednesday.

A 23-year-old right-hander, González made his major league debut on June 20 and went 1-0 with a 2.66 ERA in 16 relief appearances, striking out 25 and walking 12 in 20 1/3 innings.

Tauchman, 34, hit .263 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games this season. He told White Sox beat writers he will have surgery Tuesday.

“He really set the tone for going out there and grinding through a lot of physical ailments, and his body just eventually just gave up on him there,” Venable said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.