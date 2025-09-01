Vucevic’s 23 points help Montenegro beat Sweden 87-81 at EuroBasket

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points to lead Montenegro to a much-needed 87-81 victory over Sweden at the…

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points to lead Montenegro to a much-needed 87-81 victory over Sweden at the EuroBasket tournament on Monday.

Vucevic also grabbed 15 rebounds and delivered four assists in Tampere, Finland, as Montenegro overcame a blip in the third quarter to post its first win in four matches at the continental tournament, keeping its hopes of reaching the round of 16 alive.

Pelle Larsson led the Swedes with 28 points.

Montenegro had a 40-34 half-time lead but Sweden was the better team returning from the locker room and out-scored their rivals in the third quarter 31-24 to take the lead. A strong effort by Kyle Allman, who scored 10 points in less than two minutes to give his team a 80-77 lead with 1:50 left, helped Montenegro recover and win the contest in Group B.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

