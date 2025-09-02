Vingegaard reclaims Spanish Vuelta lead as Vine takes another stage victory

ISABA, Spain (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard reclaimed the overall lead in the 10th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday,…

ISABA, Spain (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard reclaimed the overall lead in the 10th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, while Jay Vine took his fourth career Vuelta stage win.

The Danish rider, a two-time Tour de France champion, finished in a group of a dozen riders 1 minute, 5 seconds behind Vine, who got into an early breakaway.

Previous leader, Norwegian rider Torstein Træen finished the stage 2:08 behind Vine.

Vingegaard now leads Træen by 26 seconds, with Portuguese rider Joao Almeida third, 38 seconds behind.

It was Vine’s second stage win at the Vuelta this year, the Australian having also won two stages in the 2022 edition.

The 175.3-kilometer (109-mile) leg finished with a climb to the El Ferial Larra Belagua ski resort.

Stage 11 on Wednesday is a 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) leg starting and finishing in Bilbao.

The race finishes in Madrid on Sept. 14.

