Vardy makes Serie A debut in Cremonese’s goalless draw and Genoa rescues draw at Como

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Jamie Vardy could not rustle up a goal in his Serie A debut and prevent the first scoreless draw between Cremonese and Verona for almost 40 years on Monday.

Vardy, one of England’s most prolific scorers over the last decade, signed for Cremonese on transfer deadline day and came off the bench to replace Federico Bonazzoli in the 58th minute.

But there was no fairy tale start for the 38-year-old Premier League and FA Cup winner.

Instead, most of the chances were at the other end as Verona pushed for a first win at home since Feb. 23.

Giovane missed a string of chances and Gift Orban was also profligate in a game that nevertheless ended Cremonese’s winning start to the season.

The point moved Cremonese up to third place.

Verona was 16th with two points from three games.

Como draw with Genoa

Later Monday, Genoa scored in stoppage time to take a point in a 1-1 draw at Como.

Nico Paz was named the Serie A rising star of the month for August and the 21-year-old Argentine showed why after 13 minutes when he gave Como the lead with a lovely strike from outside the box.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas looked sure to preserve his 100% record against his old Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira since they both moved into the dugout but Caleb Ekuban slammed home after a goalmouth scramble two minutes into stoppage time to give Genoa a much needed share of the points.

Como’s Jacobo Ramon was sent off three minutes earlier.

The point left Genoa winless after three games but the result lifted it out of joint-last place.

