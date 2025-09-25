Utah Jazz to wear patch honoring Frank Layden on their jerseys this season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz players will wear a Frank Layden patch on their jerseys this season to…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz players will wear a Frank Layden patch on their jerseys this season to commemorate one of the most influential figures in club history.

Layden, the team’s former coach, general manager and president, died July 9 at 93.

The name “FRANK” will be on the left chest, and players and coaches will wear a “1” circle patch on their warm-ups beginning Oct. 8 in a preseason game against Houston. The No. 1 jersey was retired by the team in 1989 in honor of Layden.

Layden, known as much for his quick-witted personality as his coaching or front-office skills, coached the Jazz from 1981-89 and had 277 wins, third-most in franchise history. He’s the only coach in Jazz history to be named NBA coach of the year, earning the honor in 1984, when he also was honored as executive of the year.

