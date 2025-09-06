US Open Results

Saturday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Amanda Anisimova (8), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
