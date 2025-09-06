US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Amanda Anisimova (8), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

