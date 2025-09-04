US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (14), India, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.