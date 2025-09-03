US Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Felix Auger-Aliassime (25), Canada, def. Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Amanda Anisimova (8), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (14), India, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic (11), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
