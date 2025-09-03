US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime (25), Canada, def. Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Amanda Anisimova (8), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (14), India, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic (11), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (3), New Zealand, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

