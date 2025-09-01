US Open Results

Monday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $31,620,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $31,620,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (25), Canada, def. Andrey Rublev (15), Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (13), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. Cooper Williams and Theodore Winegar, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Francisco Cabral (12), Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (14), India, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (11), Brazil, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

