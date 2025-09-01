US Open Results

Monday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $31,620,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (25), Canada, def. Andrey Rublev (15), Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (13), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, def. Cooper Williams and Theodore Winegar, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).
Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Francisco Cabral (12), Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Yuki Bhambri (14), India, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-1, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (11), Brazil, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
