US midfielder Sean Zawadzki hurts right knee and will miss friendly against Japan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Sean Zawadzki will miss the United States’ friendly against Japan on Tuesday night after injuring his right knee in training.

Zawadzki made his U.S. debut a January 2024 friendly against Slovenia and has not played for the Americans since.

The 15th-ranked Americans are winless in seven games against top-25 teams heading into the match against No. 17 Japan, which has qualified for its seventh straight World Cup. The U.S. receives an automatic berth as co-host.

