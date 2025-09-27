US looks for a sports miracle Sunday at the Ryder Cup. Keegan Bradley says he’s seen them before

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — One of the more original outfits spotted among the red, white and blue at the Ryder…

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — One of the more original outfits spotted among the red, white and blue at the Ryder Cup this week has been a replica of the hockey sweater goaltender Jim Craig wore while playing for the 1980 U.S. Olympic team.

Do you believe in miracles?

The U.S. golf team will need one Sunday to avoid its first Ryder Cup loss at home since 2014.

Captain Keegan Bradley will send Cameron Young out first for the singles matches, hoping the New Yorker can ignite a historic comeback against a European team firing on all cylinders.

The U.S. trails 11 1/2- 4 1/2 heading into the final day. It’s the largest deficit under the format in place since 1979.

In that time, no team has captured more than 8 1/2 points out of the 12 singles matches.

“We obviously have a big lead,” European captain Luke Donald said when asked about considerations in setting his lineup. “So we have to think about that, and we imagine that the U.S. are going to come out pretty strong. We’re trying to kind of match them with some strength.”

Assuming Europe wraps things up early, the Americans could be in the position of trying to avoid the biggest loss in the modern history of the Cup. The U.S. 19-9 victory four years ago at Whistling Straits is the mark.

Bradley said he was thinking more football than hockey in trying to deliver a message to his team, which has been overwhelmed by great putting and general all-around better play by the Europeans. The captain, a New Englander, was at the Super Bowl following the 2016 season when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime.

“Of course I want to go out there and make history tomorrow. They all do,” Bradley said. “But I think you’ve got to relish in the opportunity to get out on the course tomorrow and play for your country at a course like this, at a venue like this. I think it’s something that you’ve got to look forward to.”

The lineup for Sunday

