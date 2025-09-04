UEFA punishes Romania’s FCSB and AEK Athens for offensive fan conduct

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA fined soccer clubs in Romania and Greece on Thursday for offensive conduct by fans last…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA fined soccer clubs in Romania and Greece on Thursday for offensive conduct by fans last week and closed stadium sections for their next home games in European competitions.

FCSB, the club once known as Steaua Bucharest, was charged with “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for chants at a Europa League qualifying playoff against Aberdeen.

UEFA said it fined the club 30,000 euros ($35,000) and ordered several sections of the national stadium in Bucharest closed at an Oct. 2 game against Young Boys.

Fans of AEK Athens displayed a banner with expletives aimed at Anderlecht fans at a Conference League qualifying playoff game, with other charges including lighting fireworks and invading the field.

UEFA imposed fines adding up to 56,000 euros ($65,000) and will close much of one end of AEK’s stadium when Aberdeen visits on Oct. 23.

