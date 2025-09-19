Two-time worlds medalist runner Katir loses appeal against ban that will expire before LA Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time world championships medalist runner Mo Katir failed to overturn a four-year ban in a doping…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time world championships medalist runner Mo Katir failed to overturn a four-year ban in a doping rules case on Friday, though avoided being excluded from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it dismissed Katir’s appeal against a four-year ban imposed for missed doping tests and then tampering by falsifying travel documents in an attempt to cover up the rules breach.

The Athletics Integrity Unit counter-appealed to extend the ban by a fifth year into February 2029. That also was dismissed by judges at CAS, the court said, explaining “there were no aggravated circumstances to justify an increase.”

The AIU also sought a retroactive disqualification of Katir’s 2023 results, and that was not accepted by CAS.

Morocco-born Katir keeps the silver medal he won running for Spain in the men’s 5,000 meters at the 2023 worlds in Budapest. He took bronze in 1,500 at the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

His initial two-year ban ruled him out of the Paris Olympics last year. He placed eighth in the 5,000 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Katir will be aged 29 when his ban expires at the start of the LA Olympics season.

