Twins bring back Pablo López to start vs. Royals after he missed 3 months with shoulder strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins returned right-handed pitcher Pablo López from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list on Friday, sending him to the mound to start a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

López missed three months with a strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder after experiencing discomfort during his last start for the Twins on June 3. The 2023 All-Star made three rehab starts for Triple-A St. Paul, posting a 3.18 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.

Before the injury, López was 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts with a .225 opponent batting average for the Twins. Their season fell apart shortly after he was sidelined, and they traded 10 players off their major league roster during the week leading up to the deadline.

