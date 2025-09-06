Turner leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (82-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-76, third in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (82-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-76, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-11, 5.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -156, Marlins +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after Trea Turner had four hits on Friday in a 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Miami has a 31-38 record in home games and a 65-76 record overall. The Marlins are 54-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia is 82-59 overall and 37-36 on the road. The Phillies have hit 176 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Turner leads the Phillies with a .305 batting average, and has 31 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 68 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 15 for 40 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 8.27 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (quad strain), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (arm), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.