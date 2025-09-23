Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) (Best-of-3) League Championship Series International League Scranton 1, Jacksonville 0 Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5,…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-3)

League Championship Series

International League

Scranton 1,

Jacksonville 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Scranton at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 25: Scranton at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas vs. Tacoma

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 25: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 27: International League winner vs. Pacific Coast League winner, 10 p.m.

