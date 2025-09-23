Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-3)
League Championship Series
International League
Scranton 1,
Jacksonville 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, Sept. 24: Scranton at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 25: Scranton at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Pacific Coast League
Las Vegas vs. Tacoma
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 24: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 25: Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Sept. 27: International League winner vs. Pacific Coast League winner, 10 p.m.
