Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-3)
League Championship Series
International League
Jacksonville 2, Scranton 1
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, Sept. 24: Jacksonville 6, Scranton 4
Thursday, Sept. 25: Jacksonville 7, Scranton 4
Pacific Coast League
Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23: Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 1
Wednesday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3
Championship
Saturday, Sept. 27: Jacksonville 8, Las Vegas 7
