Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) (Best-of-3) League Championship Series International League Scranton 1, Jacksonville 1 Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5,…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-3)

League Championship Series

International League

Scranton 1,

Jacksonville 1

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Scranton 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Jacksonville 6, Scranton 4

Thursday, Sept. 25: Scranton at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Pacific Coast League

Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 1

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 27: International League winner vs. Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.