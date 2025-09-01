Trevor Story gets a strange homer at Fenway Park. Ball hits RF’s glove and ticks off Pesky Pole

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Trevor Story had a strange Fenway Park homer in the sixth inning against Cleveland on Monday…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Trevor Story had a strange Fenway Park homer in the sixth inning against Cleveland on Monday when the ball went off an outfielder’s glove and then the Pesky Pole.

Facing right-hander Jakob Junis, Story hit a 306-foot fly down the right-field line, where Jhonkensy Noel tried for a leaping catch. The ball ticked off Noel’s glove and then the pole as Story stopped at second and umpires gathered to discuss the play.

Umpires ruled the ball foul, then conducted a video review. Crew chief Jordan Baker then announced the call had been overturned, giving Story his 23rd homer and Boston a 6-3 lead in a game it went on to win 6-4.

“It was nice. It was obviously cool to get one on the Pesky Pole, I think that’s the first one I got,” Story said. “It was crazy. I didn’t know what was going on at first and then finally the last few (replays) I saw it hit the pole. I felt good about it.”

Story said it felt strange waiting on second because he initially thought it would be a ground-rule double.

“It’s weird for sure. You’re trying to stay locked in in case it’s a foul ball,” he said. “It’s just kind of a weird time. After I saw the last couple of clips, I felt good about it.”

It ended up being the shortest (non-inside-the-park) homer in the MLB this season. The previous shortest was a walk-off past the Pesky Pole by teammate Ceddanne Rafaela on June 4; his was estimated at 308 feet.

