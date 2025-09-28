Trea Turner returns for Phillies from hamstring injury ahead of playoffs with batting title in sight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner returned to the lineup for the first time in three weeks when…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner returned to the lineup for the first time in three weeks when he strained his right hamstring and was set to clinch his second career NL batting crown.

Turner was activated off the injured list ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Minnesota for the NL East champion Phillies and will bat leadoff. Turner is the only player in the National League batting above .300 headed into baseball’s final day of the season.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Max Lazar was optioned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Phillies.

The 32-year-old Turner leads the National League in batting average (.305) and is still second in hits (179) this season. Turner hasn’t played since he was hurt Sept. 7 when he legged out a grounder against Miami.

The Phillies have the No. 2 seed in the National League and will host Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Saturday. Turner, in the third season of an 11-year, $300-million contract, wanted to try and get some live at-bats in and test the hamstring in a real game before the playoffs started.

Turner won his first batting title when hit .328 with the Washington Nationals in 2021.

