Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson injures hamstring, out 4-8 weeks

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson tore his left hamstring this week and will miss basketball activities for four to eight weeks.

The team said Friday that Henderson was injured during an offseason workout.

The Trail Blazers are set to open training camp next week for the upcoming season. Even if he’s able to return in four weeks, Henderson would likely miss the team’s first few games.

Henderson was expected to take on a greater role with Portland this season following the departure of Anfernee Simons, who was traded to the Boston Celtics in July in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Henderson, 21, averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds and 26.7 minutes. He was the third overall pick by the Blazers in the 2023 draft.

