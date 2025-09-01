Tottenham signs France striker Kolo Muani on loan from PSG

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed France striker Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the final…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed France striker Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the final hours of the summer transfer window on Monday.

The 26-year-old Kolo Muani will provide competition for Richarlison and Dominic Solanke at Tottenham, which is playing in the Champions League this season.

Kolo Muani joined PSG in September 2023 but never established as a regular and spent the second half of last season at Juventus. He has nine goals in 31 games for France.

“He’s a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said.

