Toklomati records first career hat trick and Charlotte beats Inter Miami 3-0 for 9th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Idan Toklomati recorded his first career hat trick, Kristijan Kahlina made three great saves to earn his 10th clean sheet of the season, and Charlotte beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday night for its ninth straight regular-season victory.

Charlotte (17-11-2) tied Seattle’s 2018 MLS record for consecutive wins in a single season, excluding the shootout era.

Miami (13-6-7), which played its first regular-season match since Aug. 23, was without suspended striker Luis Suárez.

Kahlina denied Lionel Messi’s panenka attempt in the 32nd and Toklomati opened the scoring two minutes later.

Toklomati added another in the 47th on a redirection following Brandt Bronico’s nice centering pass.

After Miami dropped to 10-men following Tomás Avilés’ second yellow card in the 79th, Toklomati converted a penalty kick five minutes later for his 11th goal of the season.

Toklomati joined Andy Williams (1998) as the only players in MLS history aged 21 or younger to produce a goal contribution in seven-straight games. Toklomati aslo became the second player in Charlotte history to produce a regular-season hat trick, joining Daniel Ríos from 2022.

Charlotte head coach Dean Smith watched from the Bank of America Stadium stands due to suspension (yellow cards).

