Tigers score 9 runs in 7th inning to trounce wild Yankees 12-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Parker Meadows hit a go-ahead single to spark a nine-run seventh inning and Kerry Carpenter added a two-run triple as the Detroit Tigers took advantage of wild relievers Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. in a 12-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Detroit sent 14 batters to the plate in the seventh and the first nine reached against Cruz (2-4) and Leiter, who combined to allow four walks, four hits and a hit batsman.

Meadows hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth off starter Will Warren and singled after Cruz opened the seventh by allowing a double to Riley Greene and issuing two walks. Meadows scored Detroit’s fourth run of the inning when Colt Keith was hit by a pitch.

Carpenter lined a triple to deep left field to make it 10-2. That came after Trey Sweeney scored on Leiter’s wild pitch to the backstop.

Sweeney hit an RBI single to give Detroit a 5-2 lead when shortstop Anthony Volpe could not complete an over-the-shoulder catch in shallow center field.

Greene added an RBI single in the eighth as the Tigers scored their most runs at Yankee Stadium since June 21, 2015.

Detroit matched its biggest inning this season and remained eight games ahead of second-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

Gleyber Torres got a warm reception from the crowd of 35,683 and a brief video tribute in his first appearance in the Bronx since signing a $15 million, one-year contract with the Tigers. The former Yankees infielder doubled in the first and drew Detroit’s second bases-loaded walk of the seventh.

Aaron Judge hit his 359th career homer in the first, passing Yogi Berra for fifth place in Yankees history. Cody Bellinger also went deep but New York lost for the fourth time in 15 games.

Detroit starter Casey Mize (14-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. Chris Paddack pitched three perfect innings for his first major league save.

Warren permitted two runs and two hits in six innings.

Key moment

In the fifth, Mize allowed the first two batters to reach but Volpe popped out on a bunt, Ryan McMahon struck out and Trent Grisham flied out on a 3-0 pitch.

Key stat

The Yankees allowed double-digit runs for the 12th time this season.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.85 ERA) opposes Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (16-7, 3.12) on Wednesday.

