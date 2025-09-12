Tigers reinstate veteran pitcher Urquidy from injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Detroit Tigers reinstated right-handed pitcher José Urquidy, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2023,…

MIAMI (AP) — The Detroit Tigers reinstated right-handed pitcher José Urquidy, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2023, from the injured list on Friday.

Urquidy spent his first five seasons with the Houston Astros and appeared in 79 games, 70 as a starter. He also logged 46 1/3 innings over 15 postseason appearances.

The 30-year-old Urquidy last pitched in the majors in the 2023 American League Championship Series, when the Astros were eliminated by the Texas Rangers. The native of Mexico underwent right elbow surgery in June 2024.

The Astros placed Urquidy on waivers after that season and he signed a one-year deal with the Tigers. Urquidy appeared in 10 minor league rehab games with the Tigers before his call-up.

To make room Urquidy, the Tigers placed Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 15-day injured list because of neck stiffness.

