Tigers’ Gleyber Torres returns to Yankee Stadium for first time since World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres returned to Yankee Stadium with a new look.

Sporting cornrows and full beard, Torres appeared in the Bronx on Tuesday for the first time since signing a $15 million, one-year contract with the Tigers in December.

Torres spent his off day getting the cornrows from Jose “Jordan” Lopez, the Washington Heights barber who cut his hair during his eight seasons with the Yankees.

“It was my house for my entire seven years, my first seven years,” Torres said in the dugout. “I’m really happy to be here, different team but happy to be see my ex-teammates.”

Now 28, Torres hit .264 with 138 homers and 441 RBIs in 1,016 regular-season games for the Yankees, who dropped restrictions on facial hair before this season.

After losing a five-game World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees did not make any effort to retain Torres. He signed a deal that was a slight raise from his $14.2 million salary last year.

“I don’t have any bad feelings for the organization,” Torres said. “I always want to be grateful for the opportunity.”

Torres was an All-Star for the third time this year, the first time since hitting a career-high 38 homers in 2019. He entered batting .259 with 15 homers and 66 RBIs in 128 games. He had a career-high .362 on-base percentage and played 119 games at second.

“His consistency has been remarkable,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said.

Torres debuted as a second baseman and was third in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2018 behind winner Shohei Ohtani and then-teammate Miguel Andújar. after being acquired from the Cubs in 2016 for Aroldis Chapman. He split time between shortstop and second in 2019 and was the Yankees’ regular shortstop in the pandemic 2020 season and 2021, when he committed 18 errors before returning to second base.

Torres led the AL with 15 errors at second base in 2023 and 18 last season, six more than any other major league second baseman. This season he has committed only five errors.

Torres helped the Yankees win three AL East titles and batted .257 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs last season.

“I really loved playing in New York. That’s the city everybody wants to play in,” Torres said. “It’s just frustration at the moment because I don’t do my job. I didn’t play good defensively. At the moment I didn’t play good offensively.”

