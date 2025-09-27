Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alvin 38, Pasadena South Houston 6
Amarillo 37, Lubbock Monterey 21
Arlington Seguin 68, Lewisville The Colony 30
Blanco 63, SA Memorial 7
CC Flour Bluff 72, PSJA Memorial 14
CC Incarnate Word 38, CC John Paul 19
CC Moody 27, Kingsville King 22
CC Ray 54, Ingleside 0
Carrollton Creekview 59, North Mesquite 43
Carrollton Turner 30, Dallas Adams 28
Clear Falls 45, Clute Brazoswood 3
Cypress Fairbanks 45, Cypress Ridge 20
Dallas Jesuit 52, Irving 13
Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Dallas Adamson 0
Deer Park 44, League City Clear Creek 6
EP Eastwood 49, EP Socorro 13
EP Franklin 59, EP Coronado 7
Edgewood 35, Pattonville Prairiland 13
Fort Bend Hightower 35, Fort Bend Bush 21
Frisco Lone Star 54, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble 6
Garland Naaman Forest 20, Garland 17
Garland Sachse 17, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Grayson Christian 58, Sherman Texoma 7
Houston Stratford 42, Cypress Creek 17
Humble Kingwood Park 24, Fort Bend Kempner 3
Inglewood, Calif. 43, Midland 42
Jayton 58, Hermleigh 0
Jersey Village 34, Houston Northbrook 14
Katy Mayde Creek 36, Katy Paetow 34
La Marque 49, Sugar Land Harmony 12
Lake Travis 63, Austin Bowie 21
Lamesa 42, Tulia 7
Lubbock Estacado 14, Canyon Randall 7
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42, Boys Ranch 40
Mansfield Summit 58, Grapevine 14
McAllen Rowe 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
Mission Memorial 38, Harlingen 37
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Richardson Pearce 13
Ruston, La. 49, Midland Legacy 21
SA Cornerstone 37, Austin LBJ 21
SA Wagner 21, SA MacArthur 7
Sharyland Pioneer 35, Brownsville Porter 7
Sotomayor 63, SA Northside Marshall 7
Southlake Carroll 55, Keller Timber Creek 13
Springtown 49, FW Southwest 20
Stockdale 51, San Antonio YMLA 0
The Woodlands 52, Conroe Caney Creek 0
White Deer 58, Silverton 12
XDOT 27, Olfen 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
