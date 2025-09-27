Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alvin 38, Pasadena South Houston 6 Amarillo 37, Lubbock Monterey 21 Arlington Seguin 68, Lewisville The Colony 30…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alvin 38, Pasadena South Houston 6

Amarillo 37, Lubbock Monterey 21

Arlington Seguin 68, Lewisville The Colony 30

Blanco 63, SA Memorial 7

CC Flour Bluff 72, PSJA Memorial 14

CC Incarnate Word 38, CC John Paul 19

CC Moody 27, Kingsville King 22

CC Ray 54, Ingleside 0

Carrollton Creekview 59, North Mesquite 43

Carrollton Turner 30, Dallas Adams 28

Clear Falls 45, Clute Brazoswood 3

Cypress Fairbanks 45, Cypress Ridge 20

Dallas Jesuit 52, Irving 13

Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Dallas Adamson 0

Deer Park 44, League City Clear Creek 6

EP Eastwood 49, EP Socorro 13

EP Franklin 59, EP Coronado 7

Edgewood 35, Pattonville Prairiland 13

Fort Bend Hightower 35, Fort Bend Bush 21

Frisco Lone Star 54, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble 6

Garland Naaman Forest 20, Garland 17

Garland Sachse 17, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Grayson Christian 58, Sherman Texoma 7

Houston Stratford 42, Cypress Creek 17

Humble Kingwood Park 24, Fort Bend Kempner 3

Inglewood, Calif. 43, Midland 42

Jayton 58, Hermleigh 0

Jersey Village 34, Houston Northbrook 14

Katy Mayde Creek 36, Katy Paetow 34

La Marque 49, Sugar Land Harmony 12

Lake Travis 63, Austin Bowie 21

Lamesa 42, Tulia 7

Lubbock Estacado 14, Canyon Randall 7

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 42, Boys Ranch 40

Mansfield Summit 58, Grapevine 14

McAllen Rowe 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3

Mission Memorial 38, Harlingen 37

Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Richardson Pearce 13

Ruston, La. 49, Midland Legacy 21

SA Cornerstone 37, Austin LBJ 21

SA Wagner 21, SA MacArthur 7

Sharyland Pioneer 35, Brownsville Porter 7

Sotomayor 63, SA Northside Marshall 7

Southlake Carroll 55, Keller Timber Creek 13

Springtown 49, FW Southwest 20

Stockdale 51, San Antonio YMLA 0

The Woodlands 52, Conroe Caney Creek 0

White Deer 58, Silverton 12

XDOT 27, Olfen 25

