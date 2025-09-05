Thunder lose rookie big man Thomas Sorber for season after ACL tear in right knee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thomas Sorber will miss the entirety of what was to be his rookie season with the…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thomas Sorber will miss the entirety of what was to be his rookie season with the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the team said Friday.

Sorber tore the ACL in his right knee on Thursday, the team said.

The 6-foot-10 center was the No. 15 pick in this year’s draft out of Georgetown. This is the second consecutive year that the Thunder have seen a first-round pick be sidelined for the entire season because of an ACL injury; it also happened last year with guard Nikola Topic, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft.

Sorber averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hoyas in his lone college season before turning pro.

