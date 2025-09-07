Thomas Bjorn makes 35-foot birdie putt in playoff to win the Champions event in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thomas Bjorn made a 35-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Cameron…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thomas Bjorn made a 35-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Cameron Percy on Sunday to win the Stifel Charity Classic for his first individual victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Bjorn closed with a 4-under 67 to match Percy — who birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 64 — at 12-under 201 at Norwood Hills Country Club.

On the par-4 18th in the playoff, Bjorn ran in the long putt, and Percy’s birdie try from slightly closer sped by the left edge.

The 54-year-old Bjorn won for the second time this year on the 50-and-over tour after teaming with Darren Clarke to take the American Family Insurance Championship in June in Madison, Wisconsin. The Dane won 15 times on the European Tour and captained Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team in the 2018 matches in France.

Percy, from Australia, missed a chance for his first senior victory.

Alex Cejka of Germany three-putted the 18th for a bogey to miss the playoff by a stroke. He closed with a 69.

