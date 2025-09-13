The Valkyries visit Minnesota to begin playoffs

Golden State Valkyries (23-21, 9-15 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Golden State Valkyries (23-21, 9-15 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -12.5; over/under is 147

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Lynx host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Golden State Valkyries in game one of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Minnesota went 4-0 against Golden State during the regular season. The Lynx won the last regular season meeting 72-53 on Sept. 12 led by 21 points from Natisha Hiedeman, while Veronica Burton scored eight points for the Valkyries.

The Lynx are 20-4 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Valkyries are 9-15 against conference opponents. Golden State has an 11-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Minnesota averages 86.1 points, 9.8 more per game than the 76.3 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 77.7 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.7 Minnesota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lynx. Hiedeman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Tiffany Hayes: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

