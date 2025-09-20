The Fever visit Las Vegas to start semifinals

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -9; over/under is 162.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Aces host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Indiana Fever to open the WNBA playoffs semifinals. Indiana went 2-1 against Las Vegas during the regular season. The Fever won the last regular season meeting 80-70 on July 24. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 21 points, and A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 20 points.

The Aces have gone 17-5 at home. Las Vegas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds led by Wilson averaging 10.2.

The Fever are 11-11 on the road. Indiana is 11-10 against opponents over .500.

Las Vegas averages 83.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 81.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 84.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 17.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

