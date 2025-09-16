Texas Rangers activate Danny Coulombe from injured list after shoulder fatigue

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers activated left-hander Danny Coulombe from the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Coulombe, who was out…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers activated left-hander Danny Coulombe from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Coulombe, who was out with fatigue in his throwing shoulder, missed the last 13 games. He threw two scoreless innings in two games of a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Frisco.

He is 2-1 with two saves and a 2.52 ERA in 51 appearances with one start this season for Texas and Minnesota. He’s made 11 relief appearances since being traded to the Rangers on July 31, going 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA.

Right-hander Luis Curvelo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Coulombe on the roster.

