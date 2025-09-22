Texans’ Jimmie Ward removed from exempt list after grand jury declines to indict him

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was removed from the commissioner exempt list Monday after a grand jury…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was removed from the commissioner exempt list Monday after a grand jury declined to indict him last week following a June arrest on suspicion of third-degree felony domestic violence.

He was arrested this summer in Magnolia, Texas, on a felony charge of assaulting a family/house member after a woman called authorities to say that he strangled and threatened her, according to police records. The grand jury didn’t find probable cause that Ward committed crimes against the woman and declined to indict him Thursday.

The NFL said in a release that in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy, that review will remain ongoing despite him being removed from the exempt list.

Ward, who is in his third year with the Texans, remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He would be eligible to come off that list following Sunday’s game against the Titans.



