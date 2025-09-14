Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford makes history with victory over Canelo Alvarez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles when he defeated…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles when he defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision on Saturday night to win the super middleweight championship before an announced record crowd of 70,482.

Two judges awarded Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) the match 115-113 and the third 116-112. The Associated Press scored the fight 118-110 in favor of the 37-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska.

Crawford, who moved up two weight classes, went down to a knee even before the decision was announced and then wept after he was named the winner.

